Herne competed in the TA2 rounds at Virginia International Raceway and the Circuit of the Americas with mixed results.

At VIR in September, he was given a drive-through penalty for alleged breach of a safety car restart rather than a 5.0s penalty. Together with a coil pack failure meant he finish classification of 23rd after he qualified 10th.

At the most recent outing, last weekend at the Arizona circuit, he qualified the #15 Chevrolet Camaro fourth for 30-lap season finale.

He led the race after the first corner and through to the first safety car. He lost the lead at the restart before he regained it after the second safety car.

There were at least another two safety car period where he battled with the leading Ford Mustang drivers but was ultimately turned around by one on them while he led. From there he recovered to finish fourth.

He returns to Australia to compete this weekend at Mt Panorama and a week later in Adelaide in the two round series-within-a-series aboard his Mustang.

His plans for next year are still in the negotiation stages but he remains positive for not only a good 2025, while in the meantime, his focus is on the Mountain to the City title.