Alana Gurney added to her impressive 2024 karting season with a dominant win at Karting Australia’s GoPro Summer Series Sunday Feature at Todd Road in Melbourne.

Racing in the Cadet 12 category, she took a comfortable 2.2 second victory over Rossi Yau and Casper Anderson. Impressively, it was the best performance for all three at national level.

In the main category, KZ2 Gearbox, Saturday’s results were reversed with Melbourne racer, Henry Johnstone charging to a near six second win over his nemesis from the day before, Jay Coul. Youngster, Toby Dvorak staged a late race charge to grab third position on the final lap in the 11-minute, plus a lap, Feature.

In KA2 Junior, after being relegated to third following Saturday’s Feature, Queenslander, Jye Flynn won an entertaining Feature where he battled with Saturday’s winner Ky Burke and Braxton Regan.

Regan had a day at the races, securing a Bronze Medal in the KA3 Junior event that was won by Noah Enright. The South Australian had a race long battle with New South Welshman Corey Carson, ultimately getting the better of the former Australian Champion.

Other winners included Zach Findlay in KA3 Senior and local driver Amos Orr in TaG 125.

The GoPro Summer Series event in Melbourne was the last of the major Karting Australia events for the 2024 year, with the first national event set for the end of March with the return of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship back at Todd Road.