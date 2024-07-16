Holdsworth, the older brother of former GRM Supercars driver Lee, is set to return to the Trico Trans Am Series at the Race Queensland event on the first weekend of August.

Holdsworth will take over the GRM-run Mustang raced by Slade at the first four rounds of the season for what will be his first appearance for the year.

He will line up alongside James Moffat, James Golding, Edan Thornburrow and Tom Davies in the GRM line-up.

It will be the first time the experienced Trans Am racer has teamed up with the category's form team, while also marking a reunion of the Holdsworth and GRM names, two decades after Lee first joined the squad in Supercars.

The younger Holdsworth would spend six Supercars seasons driving for GRM.

“I just caught up with Barry and Garry [Rogers] and was just saying it's amazing because it's spot on 20 years since Lee first walked in the door here, so it was kind of cool to walk in here as a GRM driver all these years later,” said Brett Holdsworth.

“[It's] great to be back in the category and back with Breeze Holiday Parks, [I'm] keen to see what we can do at Queensland Raceway.

“The depth in the field is crazy now, so I'll just feel my way and have a crack. [I'm] just looking to be on par with the other GRM boys, go racing and have some fun.

“The big benefit for me is going to be being able to overlay the data with four other cars, or at least one other car. That was the big thing for me in the past is I always ran as a one car team with Ash Seward Motorsport.

“The one thing I need to say is I could not have been happier with what Ash did with my car over the past years, awesome team, preparation and always looked immaculate.

“To compare what I'm doing against the best drivers in the field, it's going to be a huge advantage for me and I'm excited to get it going.

Race Queensland will take place on August 2-4.