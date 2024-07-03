The part-permanent/temporary Reid Park street circuit in the heart of Townsville has been a fixture for many seasons, and this year has again returned to the schedule. The pocket rockets are a support category to the Repco Supercar Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.
The entry is headlined by series leader Joel Heinrich, who recently listed inside the top 100 globally on website DriverDB's ranking. He is the highest ranked driver in any Australian motorsport category outside of Supercars.
The South Australian has had abundant success this season in his Mustang-bodied race car, but rival Cody Brewczynski (Mustang) won twice in Townsville last year. Fellow Mustang drivers Reece Chapman and Kody Garland has also been very competitive.
In the Camaro camp are Brandon Madden, Anthony DiMauro, leading Rookie Cup contenders Mason Harvey and Jordan Freestone. Masters Cup leader Kent Quinn (Mustang) and Bathurst Triple Crown victor Paul Morris (Altima) are also in contention.
Another familiar name will be Tony Quinn (Camaro) who will have his work cut out in the Gold Cup with Chad Chapman (Mustang). Both will also have to do battle their sons respective Kent and Reece.
For the first time this year, the Women's Championship Trophy is on the line as Emma Clark (Mustang) faces competition from former Porsche Carrera Cup Australia regular Courtney Prince (Euro GT).
The Aussie Racing Cars will contest four races as support category at the NTI Townsville 500 on July 5-7.
Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 4 Entry List
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR MODEL
|CLASS
|TEAM
|1
|Joel Heinrich
|Mustang
|Championship
|Osborn's Transport
|2
|Chad Chapman
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Castrol Racing/Motorsport25
|3
|Courtney Prince
|Euro GT
|Championship
|Black Diamond Building and Construction
|4
|Zac Schonberger
|Camaro
|Championship
|Detour Coaches
|7
|Andrew Lorgelly
|Euro GT
|Masters Cup
|Muscle Motor Trimmers
|9
|Ryan Reynolds
|Mustang
|Championship
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|14
|Matt Gooding
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Property Compliance Australia Racing
|15
|Emma Clark
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Mable
|17
|Denis Butler
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Butler Fabrication/Team Grand Racing
|18
|Cody Brewczynski
|Mustang
|Championship
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|19
|Chris Mercer
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|City Sweep Racing
|21
|Shane Mann
|Mustang
|Rookie Cup
|Safe Direction
|23
|Scott Dornan
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Action Line Making
|25
|Reece Chapman
|Mustang
|Championship
|Guardian Interlock Systems/Motorsport25
|26
|Jacob Currie
|Aurion
|Rookie Cup
|Precision International/Speed Vision
|28
|Kent Quinn
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|41
|Kody Garland
|Mustang
|Championship
|Kody Garland Racing
|47
|Troy Jones
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport25
|48
|Keith Bensley
|Aurion
|Masters Cup
|ASAP Marketing
|54
|Mason Harvey
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Corish Motorsport
|57
|Brandon Madden
|Camaro
|Championship
|Riskie Racing/Unit/ZDS
|58
|Joseph Andriske
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Riskie Racing/QLD Engineering Supplies
|61
|Peter Carr
|Mustang
|Championship
|Skin First Skin Cancer Clinics
|67
|Paul Morris
|Altima
|Gold Cup
|Paul Morris Motorsports
|69
|Cody Mckay
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Cody Mckay Motorsport
|78
|Craig Thompson
|Mustang
|Masters Cup
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|86
|Brett Osborn
|Camaro
|Masters Cup
|Osborn's Transport
|87
|Les Corish
|Mustang
|Championship
|Corish Motorsport
|88
|Lachlan Evennett
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|1800 Height 4 Hire/WLM Motorsports
|91
|Anthony DiMauro
|Camaro
|Championship
|Koan Solutions – Crete & Works Co
|95
|Nathan Williams
|Mustang
|Championship
|Competition Coatings
|96
|Jeff Watters
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Fight MND/Lap 60
|101
|Tony Quinn
|Camaro
|Gold Cup
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|111
|Diesel Thomas
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|TFH Hire Services
|147
|Jarrod Crick
|Mustang
|Championship
|Thrive Lending Group/Western Sydney Motorsport
|187
|Andrew Corish
|Camaro
|Championship
|Corish Motorsport
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Mustang
|Gold Cup
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|287
|Jordan Freestone
|Camaro
|Rookie Cup
|Jordan Freestone
|777
|Desmond Collier
|Euro GT
|Rookie Cup
|TFH Hire Services
|888
|Josh Thomas
|Mustang
|Rookie Cup
|TFH Hire Services