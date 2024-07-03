The part-permanent/temporary Reid Park street circuit in the heart of Townsville has been a fixture for many seasons, and this year has again returned to the schedule. The pocket rockets are a support category to the Repco Supercar Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.

The entry is headlined by series leader Joel Heinrich, who recently listed inside the top 100 globally on website DriverDB's ranking. He is the highest ranked driver in any Australian motorsport category outside of Supercars.

The South Australian has had abundant success this season in his Mustang-bodied race car, but rival Cody Brewczynski (Mustang) won twice in Townsville last year. Fellow Mustang drivers Reece Chapman and Kody Garland has also been very competitive.

In the Camaro camp are Brandon Madden, Anthony DiMauro, leading Rookie Cup contenders Mason Harvey and Jordan Freestone. Masters Cup leader Kent Quinn (Mustang) and Bathurst Triple Crown victor Paul Morris (Altima) are also in contention.

Another familiar name will be Tony Quinn (Camaro) who will have his work cut out in the Gold Cup with Chad Chapman (Mustang). Both will also have to do battle their sons respective Kent and Reece.

For the first time this year, the Women's Championship Trophy is on the line as Emma Clark (Mustang) faces competition from former Porsche Carrera Cup Australia regular Courtney Prince (Euro GT).

The Aussie Racing Cars will contest four races as support category at the NTI Townsville 500 on July 5-7.

