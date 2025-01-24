The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 topped an interrupted GTP qualifying session, which was stopped early in the piece when the sister #25 car driven by Sheldon van der Linde ground to a halt.

The team reported a technical issue with the car, which wound up failing to set a time. It meant BMW book-ended the field with its cars first and last.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Nick Yelloly was second quickest overall in his #93 Acura ARX-06.

Featured Videos

Earl Bamber will be the highest-placed New Zealander for the start of the race after his #31 Cadillac Whelen teammate Jack Aitken qualified fourth, 0.445s off the pace.

Kiwi compatriot Brendon Hartley was seventh in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, one second away from pole position.

The second-best Meyer Shank Racing car driven by Tom Blomqvist – shared with IndyCar legend Scott Dixon – was the quickest car until a flurry of fast times at the end of the session.

Driving the #60, the son of WRC legend Stig Blomqvist found himself embroiled in an on-track skirmish with the factory Lamborghini driven by Mirko Bortolotti.

Blomqvist was on a flying lap when he tried to pass Bortolotti on the embankment. Broadcast footage appeared to show the pair making contact.

In the end, the incident cost them valuable time. Blomqvist wound up sixth fastest while Bortolotti was ninth.

The nail biting 😬 final lap of qualifying at Daytona for the Rolex 24! pic.twitter.com/479T9Roc9c — IMSA (@IMSA) January 23, 2025

Matt Campbell, Australia’s only interest in the GTP class, was 10th fastest in his #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963. The leading #7 Porsche was third overall.

In LMP2, the #22 United Autosports entry driven by Australian James Allen will start from pole position after Daniel Goldburg clocked a 1:38.676s. The sister #2 Oreca driven by Garnet Patterson will line up third in class. Josh Burdon was eighth for Riley in the #74.

New Zealand’s Hunter McElrea was fifth fastest in LMP2 with the #11 TDS Racing team.

In GTD Pro, Connor Zilisch qualified the Scott McLaughlin/Shane van Gisbergen/Ben Keating Trackhouse Racing by TF Sport #91 Corvette Z06 GT3.R eighth.

Ford dominated GTD Pro with a 1-2 in class.

Kenny Habul was ninth in class. The 75 Express Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be shared between Habul, Maro Engel, Jules Gounon, and Mikael Grenier.

Tom Sargent’s debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship got off to a perfect start. His Wright Motorsports teammate Ayhancan Guven put the #120 Porsche 911 GT3 R on pole position.

The #80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Scott Andrews was only 18th in class.

The Daytona 24 gets underway on Sunday at 5:40am AEDT with coverage live on Speedcafe.

CLICK HERE for 2025 Daytona 24 qualifying results

CLICK HERE for 2025 Daytona 24 qualifying results by class