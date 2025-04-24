Dixon’s best lap of 225.182mph came in the final half an hour, pipping the next-best lap by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, whose 225.125mph effort stood atop the order for most of the day.

One-off entrant Takuma Sato was third (225.069mph) for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong (224.987mph).

Colton Herta (224.857.mph) rounded out the top five for Andretti Global.

The day wasn’t entirely incident-free. Proceedings were delayed due to a technical glitch that meant a long wait before on-track action could begin in earnest.

Graham Rahal brushed the wall with less than 10 minutes to go to bring out the yellow.

He slowed up dramatically, causing an accordion effect as cars checked up to avoid the slowing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car.

Santino Ferrucci, who has become something of an Indianapolis 500 specialist, only completed five laps after he suffered a blown engine. In total, the AJ Foyt Racing driver ran just five laps.

Ran out of racetrack 🫣@GrahamRahal brushes the wall exiting Turn 3 and keeps the car safe. 📺: INDYCAR YouTube pic.twitter.com/SlumUQUSQS — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 23, 2025

Jack Harvey completed just 15 laps after his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports car suffered a hybrid failure, which forced the team to replace the system.

While Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was among the fastest, he only completed 26 laps. Indeed, his 25th lap was his fastest before the three-time IndyCar champion called it a day.

Kyffin Simpson and Kyle Kirkwood completed the most laps of any drivers with 85 laps apiece.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist was the quickest car on a no two run with a 220.835mph lap. Palou was second (220.354mph) and Sato third (220.110mph).

Last year’s pole position winner Scott McLaughlin was 13th overall and 20th of the no two runners. His Team Penske stablemate Will Power was 17th.

Testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue tonight (AEST) and will feature qualifying simulations.

Results: Indianapolis 500 Open Test, Day 1