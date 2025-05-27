Each car has been slapped with a 100,000 USD (155,000 AUD) fine and has had its respective team or competition manager suspended for one race.

During post-race inspections, the #27 and #28 cars of Ericsson and Kirkwood – who finished second and sixth respectively – were found to have modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts.

According to the IndyCar rule book, those parts must be run as-supplied by the category’s official chassis supplier Dallara. IndyCar said the modifications provided the capability for an aerodynamic benefit.

Andretti Global was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.1. Improper Conduct – Any member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR; and/or to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties.

Rule 14.1.2. Questions to be submitted and will be answered via IRIS. Modifications must be approved seven (7) days prior to the date of intended use.

Rule 14.1.3. All parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins.

Prema Racing, meanwhile, had the #90 car of Callum Ilott disqualified from its 12th place finish after it failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification.

Prema Racing Global was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.1. Improper Conduct – Any member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR; and/or to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties.

Rule 14.7.6.8. Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions:

Failure of the left side minimum endplate height

Failure of the left side minimum endplate height Rule 14.7.6.4., which requires endplates, wing flaps and mainplanes remain in the designed location.

The trio were reordered to the back of the classification with Ericsson 31st, Kirkwood 32nd, and Ilott 33rd based on the order in which they finished the race.

According to IndyCar: “Prize money and championship race points earned are commensurate to the final and official finishing positions.”

The team can contest the penalties in the review and appeal procedures laid out in the IndyCar rule book.

Results: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (updated)