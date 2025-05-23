After three high-profile staff members were dismissed, Roger Penske confirmed the #2 Shell Chevy ran with the illegally modified attenuator in last year’s race.

O’Ward finished second to Newgarden in 2024, falling short in a thrilling last-lap dash.

The McLaren driver was among the critics of Team Penske in the wake of the attenuator fall-out, but said Newgarden won the race on merit.

“You know what, whatever it was, I would have never wanted to win an Indy 500 a year later just because one car got caught being illegal, whatever,” O’Ward explained.

“I truly believe Josef won that race. He timed it better than I did.

“I want to be able to experience what any Indy 500 winner gets to experience, the whole schnaz, the energy.

“That’s ultimately what makes the experience to the next level, just being an Indy 500 winner.

“I know how to position myself to be in a chance to win. I believe I have the team behind me able to do that.

“Starting on the front row, best starting position I’ve ever had, we’ll see what we can do on Sunday.”

O’Ward will start third alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato and pole position winner Robert Shwartzman of Prema Racing.

The Mexican is among the favourites. In two of his last three starts, O’Ward has been runner-up.

His worst finish remains 24th in 2023. Even then, he was vying for the win until a late crash.

The 26-year-old said he’s “calm” in the days leading up to the 200-mile epic.

“It’s such a long race, man. It’s like three hours long or something. You got to be there in the end just to even have a shot,” O’Ward said.

“That’s pretty much how I approach it all the time. You have to be there in the last stint. When you get to the last stint, you’ve got to be there five laps to go, four laps to go. It can end in a split of a second. But it also can turn around quite quickly and you can have a shot.

“Every 500 is different. Taku has done more than me, but I think he can agree none of them are the same. Knowledge is priceless. If you’re obviously in a similar situation to the past, you can pick and choose what you’re going to do.

“They’re all different, man. This year with the hybrid, the cars have been so on the edge. Some guys are driving insane in practice. I mean, last year in the race I was shocked with how some guys were driving in lap 15.

“Yeah, I think it’s safe to say you never know what to expect. Just be ready for anything.”

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at 2:45am AEST on Monday, May 25.