Newgarden ran just 35 laps of Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lead outright and on the no-tow leaderboard.

The #2 Chevy clocked a 226.632 mph lap, setting the pace on just his seventh rotation of the famous speedway.

Dixon was the next best on a 225.457 mph lap. While Newgarden called it a day early, the #9 Honda ran 92 laps.

Hoosier Conor Daly was third for Juncos Hollinger Racing ahead of McLaren’s Pato O’Ward. Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Chevys ruled the roost on day three of practice, with seven inside the top 10. Scott McLaughlin completed the top 10 runners.

After several days of rain interruptions, Thursday’s action was non-stop – except for when Christian Rasmussen spun out of Turn 2.

With less than two hours to go in the day, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver completed a full 360-degree spin on the corner exit.

Christian Rasmussen goes for a spin in #Indy500 practice. pic.twitter.com/QeZkMV6zBY — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 15, 2025

His right rear tyre brushed the wall but his car escaped any serious damage.

“Such a late spin,” commentator James Hinchcliffe remarked.

“It’s not often you have the chance to get the car all the way around and still be going in a straight line.

“He kind of saved it for a minute there. He was almost drifting it for a while.

“Larson, doing a good job, not overreacting. It almost looks like a Daytona wreck.”

Co-commentator Townsend Bell echoed Hinchcliffe’s sentiment.

“You make a great point. Of all the drivers that have seen that before, Kyle Larson may be the most experienced with somebody way sideways or backwards in front of him.

“With all of Larson’s dirt track, stock car experience, he did just the right thing. Kept his eyes high and his feet off the pedals.”

Kyle Larson’s view of Christian Rasmussen’s spin. pic.twitter.com/WvZwploxbF — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 15, 2025

On the incident, Rasmussen said he struggled with the car balance.

“I’ve been getting understeer through [Turn] 2 all day, especially with where the wind direction is right now,” Rasmussen explained.

“I was a little surprised by getting loose there. I just got a little loose in the middle of two and was just walking the car up.”

Earlier in the day, Rasmussen drew the ire of Indy 500 rookie Nolan Siegel for a last-second dive at Turn 3.

Nolan Siegel is not pleased with Christian Rasmussen. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/k5eQQHQF9S — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 15, 2025

Siegel was none too pleased with Rasmussen’s antics.

“Rasmussen is such a f***ing idiot,” said the McLaren driver.

“He’s already on the list of idiots but there’s too many of them but he’s above everyone else.”

Practice will continue on Saturday (AEST) where the turbo pressure will be ramped up for Fast Friday, which acts as the curtain raiser to qualifying.

Results: 109th Indianapolis 500, Practice 4