The order of when cars qualify is a random draw, with each driver selecting a box with a numbered coin inside.

Typically, an early qualifying draw is better as conditions are at their coolest.

Last year, Team Penske president Tim Cindric drew on Newgarden’s behalf where he also picked 33 in the order.

“I think Cindric picked 33 last time, then they made me come up here and now I’ve picked 33, so I’m never doing it again,” said Newgarden.

Allan Bestwick tried to take the edge off the mood, noting the synergies in Newgarden’s quest for three straight Indianapolis 500 wins.

“But, really, you got double threes there. Three is kind of what you’re looking for, right?” Bestwick reasoned.

Newgarden replied: “That’s a good way to put it. I like it. Maybe it’s an omen. Let’s see.”

Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will qualify last while 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson will qualify first.

Marcus Armstrong was the best-placed trans-Tasman driver in ninth for Meyer Shank Racing.

Scott Dixon will be 14th in the order for Chip Ganassi Racing. The six-time IndyCar champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner had the fastest four-lap average on Fast Friday.

Team Penske’s Will Power is set to roll out 18th in the draw while his teammate Scott McLaughlin goes out late in the order from 27th.

“Oof,” said McLaughlin, having been first to pick in the qualifying draw.

“Hear the groan? Yeah.”

How does qualifying for the Indy 500 work?

Qualifying is a multi-faceted process across two days at the Indianapolis 500. It will begin on Sunday (AEST) with a session that will set positions 13th to 30th.

Each driver will get to run four laps on their own. Drivers can qualify multiple times, although their previous time will be scratched as a result.

On Monday, the slowest four cars from Sunday’s qualifying session will fight over 31st, 32nd, and 33rd in the Last Chance Qualifying.

Each car gets at least one attempt to qualify but can make multiple attempts until the 60 minutes are up.

The slowest of those four cars will not qualify for the race and will be knocked out.

After that session, the Fast 12 will set the order from 7th to 12th before the Fast 6 decides pole position for the race and the top six starting positions.

Qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 gets underway on Sunday at 1am AEST.

109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Qualifying Order