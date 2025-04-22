This year’s livery suite builds on the 2024 livery suite. All three cars feature the same design but with different colour schemes.

The new liveries are part of McLaren’s Never Stop Racing campaign, which was introduced at the F1 75 launch in London earlier this year.

According to McLaren, the campaign “centres around the idea that racing doesn’t only exist from green to checkered flag – it’s always on.

“The culture of constantly pushing, innovating and chasing high performance has and always will be central to the identity of McLaren Racing, and that attitude doesn’t stop at the track.”

About the designs, the team said: “The bold white, alongside hints of iconic papaya and identifiable partner colours, symbolises a blank canvas for Arrow McLaren entering the Month of May and the opportunity to write new stories with renewed passion and determination to race at the front of the grid.

“The liveries deliver a sleek look for Arrow McLaren at The Greatest Spectacle in Racing while staying true to McLaren Racing’s historic roots in motorsport culture.”

The livery launch comes ahead of the Indianapolis 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 23-24 (AEST).

McLaren’s three new-look cars, as well as its additional entry for Kyle Larson that was revealed earlier this year, will be on track.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 26 (AEST).

“The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest stage in racing, and our liveries this year reflect that in every detail,” said McLaren IndyCar team principal Tony Kanaan.

“The design is more than just a new look – it calls out the precision, performance and passion that fuel McLaren Racing.

“Through our Never Stop Racing campaign, these liveries capture the endless spirit of competition that drives us forward, no matter what.”