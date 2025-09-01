Malukas was trying to lap Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster when the pair tangled entering the first turn.

Malukas in the #4 spun and impacted the outside SAFER barrier while Foster in the #45 continued unabated.

The Lap 83 crash happened while Malukas was running second behind McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

“David is doing well, he’s awake, he’s alert. He is in really good spirits,” said IndyCar medical chief Julia Vaizer.

“We are just sending him down to our trauma centre for a precautionary evaluation and imaging.”

AJ Foyt Racing issued a similar statement mid-race.

“David has been seen at medical and is awake and alert,” the team said.

“The IndyCar medical team requested that he be airlifted to Vanderbilt out of an abundance of caution for further testing.

“As always, we are eternally grateful for the AMR Safety team and the INDYCAR Medical team. They are the best in the business.”