Ironically, it was an incident triggered by his teammate Will Power that gave McLaughlin’s rivals an early opportunity to make the most of the alternative strategy.

Eventual race winner Alex Palou was among those to start on the soft compound tyre and pit at the first opportunity and fulfil the category requirement to use both compounds.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, began from pole position on the hard compound, was forced to pit later in the race and run briefly on the soft compound, before switching back to the hard compound.

All told, the lion’s share of the field completed a three-strop strategy with the winning formula being the soft-hard-hard program as opposed to McLaughlin who went hard-soft-hard.

McLaughlin tried to maximise the soft tyre during the middle stint but couldn’t build a big enough gap to return to the race in the lead.

McLaughlin wound up fourth and eight seconds behind Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou, his teammate Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden in the leading Team Penske car.

“The yellow on the first lap really hurt us, but we knew going in, that was the risk of running the black [hard compound] tyre,” McLaughlin explained.

“We wanted a solid race, and I thought the risky strategy was starting on the green. Ultimately it was the other way around but we had great pace today and I’m really proud of everyone.

“We were ultimately a pit stop behind, but we knew that was the risk of running the blacks.

“I think if there was no yellow first lap, we’re gone. It is what it is. Great day for the DEX Imaging Chevy. Good points. Great start to the year. A pole and a fourth, I can’t be unhappy with that.”

Power took the blame for the Lap 1 crash that claimed McLaren’s Nolan Siegal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Rookie Louis Foster.

The Australian was also a non-finisher after he slammed into the outside concrete wall.

“Just really close racing there in the middle of the pack and we got checked up super quick,” said Power.

“Got into the back of the 6 car which was my fault and obviously not intentional.

“Normally that corner opens up a bit there, so I need to go back and look at that.

“Not much I could do after that contact with the 45 car behind me. Just hate to start the season this way.

“We’ve been strong starters the last few years with the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet.

“Looking forward to Thermal and the points race there.”

The IndyCar Series resumes with round two at The Thermal Club on March 24 (AEDT).