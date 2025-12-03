Earlier this year, the team announced that Rinus VeeKay would join – leaving one of either Conor Daly or Robb out of a drive.

Now the team has confirmed Robb’s place, leaving Daly out of a drive.

“Sting Ray is a key pillar in the structure we’re building for 2026,” said JHR team principal Dave O’Neill.

“His commitment and approach match the ambition driving this team forward. We took meaningful steps this year, but we know there’s far more potential to unlock – and 2026 is our chance to convert that progress into real performance gains.

“With the continuity Sting Ray provides, combined with the pace, experience, and race-winning pedigree Rinus brings, we believe this lineup gives us the firepower to move up the order quickly.”

Robb, who won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship with the then-known Juncos Racing, graduated to IndyCar in 2022 with Dale Coyne Racing.

He was there for a single season before joining AJ Foyt Racing in 2023.

Robb, who returns for his second season with JHR in 2026, said continuity will be key in what is his fourth full-time IndyCar campaign.

“This season is massive for me and I’m embracing it fully,” said Robb.

“It’s my first opportunity to run with the same team for a second season and I’m ready for what it demands.

“What’s key for me is the continuity – working with the established team people and the newer faces we all trust, with everyone focused on elevating across all areas.

“Having Dave’s experience at the helm has been huge. You can feel the way his racing pedigree shapes our processes, the way he leads the room, and the overall professionalism.

“Pair that with the insight from Adam Carroll and the six seasons of experience Rinus brings as a teammate, and it feels like the whole operation is headed in the right direction.

“I’m excited to have Rinus as a teammate – we’re aligned, we’re hungry, and we’re ready to fight towards the front together.”

Confirmation of Robb’s return to Juncos Hollinger Racing leaves just one seat unaccounted for at Dale Coyne Racing.

