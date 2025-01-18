The pair are both two-time champions in their respective fields, are in their forties, and have won crown jewel races.

Now they’re intrinsically linked.

This week, Power announced he’d signed to A14 Management.

The management group is led by Alonso, former ART Grand Prix team manager Albert Resclosa, driver-turned-Ferrari industrial designer Alberto Fernández Albilares, and former IndyCar driver Oriol Servia.

It’s a slightly peculiar move for Power, who to this point has been a solo operator.

It comes at a time when the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner is looking to stave off external interest in his seat at Team Penske while also gauging interest in other racing opportunities.

In an A14 Management press release, Power said he had interests in the 24-hour endurance races at Le Mans and Daytona.

Power has spoken often about his desire to race outside of the IndyCar Series, and has even looked at a return to the Bathurst 1000.

Speaking on his new management deal, Power said there are two main reasons why he’s decided to get a manager.

“I have a lot of respect for Fernando. He has a lot of contacts in Europe, which if you want to get in a team that can win Le Mans or something like that, that’s very handy for me. Oriol is at every IndyCar race, so he’s around,” Power explained.

“But also I don’t want to think about anything but driving. I’ve usually done it myself, but at the end of the day it’s all about performance and enjoying driving and not thinking about the other stuff. That’s kind of why I did that.

“Maybe I should have had a manager a long time ago. I think it’s just generally now, every driver has one. Drivers focus on what they do, and they have a guy taking care of even business stuff for you. It’s many things.”

Alonso has had success outside of Formula 1 with cameos in the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Dakar Rally, and 24 Hours of Daytona.

Power believes Alonso has the right connections.

“I would love to have a shot at winning that race,” said Power of Le Mans.

“I’ve won the Indy 500, and when I think about those sort of opportunities, someone like Fernando Alonso certainly has a lot of good contacts in Europe.

“It’s a very cool event that I haven’t been able to do yet. It’s definitely, definitely on the radar.”