Despite a wave of up-and-coming stars, Power is still peaking. The Team Penske drive was a title contender with eventual champion Alex Palou right up to the final round of the 2024 season.

A wretched run at Nashville Superspeedway ultimately tarnished his scorecard, dropping him from second to fourth in the standings behind runner-up Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin.

What it does show is that Power is still as competitive now as he was 15 years ago when he first joined Team Penske.

Featured Videos

If recent form is anything to go by, then the veteran will be a factor in the 2025 title race. Only three seasons ago he claimed his second Astor Cup.

Nevertheless, the question remains, just how long can Power keep going?

“I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted,” he said.

“It’s absolutely the goal to definitely keep rolling while I’m really competitive.

“I was very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but [Scott] McLaughlin did that. So I’m still performing really high.

“If I wasn’t performing, I wouldn’t want to do it. I’m still learning. It’s crazy, but you’re still learning stuff.”

Looming over Power is the possibility that he could be replaced.

In 2023, rumours swirled that David Malukas was a contender to take the two-time champion’s place.

That ultimately never came to pass — Power signed a multi-year deal through to the end of 2025 and Malukas wound up at AJ Foyt Racing on a multi-year contract.

Nevertheless, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner is conscious that Malukas could still be a factor in his future.

“I keep getting told that by various people,” said Power.

“Honestly I haven’t been told anything by the team from that side of things. I’m sure there might be some truth to that, I suppose, if it’s out there.

“But yeah, I do hear that. We’ll see what happens. It’s one of those things, huh? It’s good to have someone knocking at the door.”

Power’s career has spanned 18 full seasons across IndyCar and Champ Car.

He is, without question, one of the sport’s greats as the all-time leader for pole positions and fourth on the all-time race wins list.

In an ideal world, Power would like to end his career on his own terms but understands the reality may take that opportunity out of his hands eventually.

“It isn’t my choice, obviously, because I don’t own the team,” Power explained.

“It always becomes complicated. Obviously a lot of things that play into that.

“But at the end of the day if you’re winning races and you’re very strong, that’s the best defence you have against any of that stuff.

“Honestly, the way I performed last year, if you did the same this year — winning three races in a season in IndyCar now is very, very difficult. The champion only won two, I believe. That’s difficult to do, and if you’re doing that, you probably should be driving in that series.

“You deserve a seat.”