Dale Coyne Racing is yet to name its second driver alongside IndyCar rookie Dennis Hauger.

Speculation has run rife for months about various drivers to fill the vacancy.

During the recent pre-season media content day, some eagle-eyed fans believe they spotted Romain Grosjean in the background of a video posted by IndyCar to its social media platforms.

Grosjean’s presence at the media day was confirmed when studio portrait photos of the Frenchman in an unsponsored race suit surfaced on Getty Images.

It’s been something of an open secret behind the scenes. Various pundits joked about “TBA” being spotted at the media shoot, including former IndyCar full-timer Connor Daly.

“Obviously, it was Romain Grosjean who was there as the TBA,” said Daly.

“None of the media were allowed to talk to him.

“Technically, it seems like there is not a deal done there yet. So it’s semi-mysterious, but also, it’s very obvious.

“I don’t know if it’s Dale Coyne’s favourite thing to do is be last-minute on everything, but it’s been interesting how it worked out.”

Daly was a player in this year’s silly season, but as it stands is without a drive.

He was part of Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2025, though he has been replaced by former Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay alongside returnee Sting Ray Robb.

Despite being without a drive currently, Daly said it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he is on the IndyCar grid at St Petersburg.

With who remains unclear, though there is still some uncertainty over the future of Prema Racing.

Neither Callum Ilott nor Robert Shwartzman attended the media day, and doubts have been cast over the team’s participation at St Petersburg.

“I’ve obviously been in a very difficult spot because I am currently without a ride, but I can honestly tell you that even today, there is not a zero percent chance that I am doing more than one race,” Daly explained.

“There is definitely a percentage of a chance that I could be at St Pete, there is a percentage of a chance that I could be testing in two weeks. It’s that much of a chaos behind the scenes.

“What you see on the outside might not be actually what’s going on. It’s just been messy. It’s the best word that I can use for it. You will see me in an IndyCar at some point.

“We’ll see what happens. There is without a doubt still a chance that you might see me at St Petersburg in a race car. Who knows? It would be crazy, but it’s not impossible currently.”

In the meantime, Norway’s Hauger is flying solo with Dale Coyne Racing. Though, he said it doesn’t matter too much.

“I’ve been working with myself, what I need to do, as I did last year in Indy NXT. Not focusing too much on the stuff around I can’t control,” said Hauger.

“For me, whoever it’s going to be, I’m sure I will be in good hands.

“Hopefully it will be someone I can fight with well in terms of looking at data. Just gives you more access obviously to adapt and evolve and learn as a driver in my first IndyCar season.”

IndyCar begins its season on the streets of St Petersburg on February 27-March 1.