The driver of the #26 failed to set a lap time after he crashed on his first flying lap less than two minutes into the session at the typically treacherous Turn 10.

Contact with the concrete wall busted the nose of his Honda-powered Dallara and duly brought out the red flag.

“Just locked a front,” said Power.

“I wasn’t even braking late. We had a lot of locking issues yesterday, so we changed brakes and were hoping to fix the issue.

“I’d say that those tyres were — like the front tyres in particular, with the amount of locking we had yesterday — were probably prone to that, so maybe that was some of it.

“Not ideal. Last thing we needed with all the things we had going on yesterday. Now to have to go straight into qualifying, wondering where we’re at.”

Power said he was already leaning on the setup of his teammates after a troubled Practice 1.

“We had no option but to run what they got, which we were doing today,” said Power.

“Not ideal, man. Not ideal. I feel bad for the team to put us in this position.

“It is what it is. Try do our best and see if we can get halfway up there or something.”

The best of the Andretti entries in Practice 2 was Kyle Kirkwood while Marcus Ericsson was 11th.

The session was topped by McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard who was 0.0435s clear of Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong.

Last year’s champion Alex Palou was third ahead of Kirkwood and Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi.

Power’s crash was one of two big incidents in Practice 2. Christian Rasmussen spun coming out of Turn 2 and nose-dived the wall through the esses.

Results: IndyCar Series Grand Prix of St Petersburg, Practice 2