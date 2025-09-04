IndyCar has been forced to move away from the Exhibition Place location that has hosted the Toronto race since 1986 due to next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The football tournament that is being hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States will include matches around the Exhibition Park area.

Rather than sort a temporary solution, the IndyCar event is being switched to the city of Markham, approximately 30km north-east of Toronto, on a multi-year deal.

According to IndyCar, preparations to build the new street course are already underway.

The blueprint for Canada’s newest race is here. Are you ready for the ultimate duel, Markham? 😏 pic.twitter.com/KzCT6xY3c1 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 3, 2025

“The temporary track will be built in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407,” read a statement.

“Renowned track designer Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting has led the design process of the temporary circuit, which features a 12-turn, 2.19-mile (3.52 km) layout, including a double-sided pit lane, thrilling straightaways and technically challenging sectors.

“The City of Markham has begun early works on the track and festival site in coordination with Metrolinx and other area partners.”

The inaugural Markham race will take place on August 14-16.