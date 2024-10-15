Deegan has been a NASCAR regular in recent years, competing in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

After three years racing in the third-tier series, Deegan stepped in 2024 to the Cup Series feeder.

Her Xfinity Series campaign was short-lived, lasting until the 17th race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway.

Now, Deegan will ditch stock cars to compete in the IndyCar feeder Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports.

The team has already announced Caio Collet, Josh Pierson, Bryce Aron, and Tommy Smith in its line-up.

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports,” said Deegan,

“I have much to learn, but I am ready to go.

“The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg.”

Deegan will get her first taste of Indy NXT at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when she partakes in the Chris Griffis Test on October 18.

Part of her preparation for Indy NXT will see Deegan contest the Formula Regional Americas season finale at Circuit of the Americas.

“Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family,” said team president Mike Maurini.

“Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously.

“She is looking for a place in the Indianapolis area to be immersed with the team and is already working with her engineer.

“We want to make sure she and all the other HMD Motorsports drivers are as ready as possible for every on-track session.”

The 23-year-old is the daughter of extreme sports legend Brian Deegan.

The Deegan name became famous during the peak of X Games, winning multiple medals in motocross and rallycross.