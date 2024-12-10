After she failed to make any headway on the Formula 1 feeder series ladder in Europe, Chadwick turned her attention to North America.

Chadwick spent two seasons in the IndyCar feeder series, Indy NXT. There, she finished 12th and seventh across her two seasons with one win at Road America and an Indianapolis podium.

The 26-year-old toyed with a graduation to the IndyCar Series and tested with Andretti Global.

A handful of opportunities existed for Chadwick to compete in the 2025 IndyCar Series, however, none were with her familiar Andretti Global.

Taking to social media, Chadwick confirmed she would not contest a third Indy NXT campaign.

“Thank you, [Andretti Global] for an incredible two years,” Chadwick wrote on social media.

“Although IndyCar isn’t in my immediate plans, I’m super thankful for everything I’ve learned and experienced with this fantastic team.

“I’m excited to keep pushing myself and look forward to the new adventures ahead.”

Chadwick’s campaign for 2025 will see her compete in the European Le Mans Series with IDEC Sport.

That’s part of the Hyundai-run Genesis program before the Korean manufacturer joins the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Genesis Magma Racing has confirmed two drivers so far in Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani and its LMP2 efforts could point towards Chadwick being part of Hypercar fold in 2026.

At a minimum, it will see Chadwick race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time this year.