The Estonian returns to the team after making two starts with them in 2023 across Portland and Laguna Seca.

There's plenty of interest in his return to the fold with the team given Christian Lundgaard will part company with RLL at the end of 2024.

Lundgaard will join Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel at McLaren in 2025.

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal's comments were somewhat pointed, suggesting more opportunities might be forthcoming for Vips.

“We're pleased to be able to run Juri in Portland for a number of reasons,” said Rahal.

“For one, he showed at both Portland and Laguna Seca last year that he certainly has the pace to feature in any event he runs with us.

“He has done a lot of work for us in the simulator this year, which has helped us understand the hybrid system, so it's nice to reward him for his effort.

“I'm hopeful that this will lead to more races for him with RLL.”

Vips' finishes of 18th and 24th don't look spectacular on paper, but his practice pace stunned.

He was sixth fastest at Laguna Seca and narrowly missed out on a Fast Six berth in qualifying.

A penalty for an unapproved engine change meant he started 13th. Vips was caught out in a multi-car incident on lap one in what was a chaotic race.

“I'm very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” said Vips.

“I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I'm confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly.

“It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”

Vips will drive the #75 entry alongside teammates Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Lundgaard.