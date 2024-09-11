Larson will attempt to do ‘The Double’ by racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Inclement weather precluded the racing all-rounder from finishing off the double-header this year after the start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed and ran into the start of the NASCAR race.

Larson finished this year’s Indianapolis 500 before flying immediately to Charlotte Motor Speedway where rain ultimately meant he never completed a lap.

Larson will once again join McLaren for the Indianapolis 500.

“I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team,” said Larson.

“I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events.”

Larson made an impressive IndyCar debut, making it into the Firestone Fast 6 where he qualified fifth. The speedway star finished 18th in the Indianapolis 500.

“Kyle had a great month of May and showed what a gifted race car driver he is,” said NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.

“From a sponsorship perspective, we saw an incredible lift for HendrickCars.com and measured a three-to-one return on our investment.

“It was a monumental effort by all involved, but we didn’t have the opportunity to see it through (because of inclement weather).

“Everyone learned a great deal that we’ll take into next year. Now that we’ve experienced it once, we know what to expect, which can only make us better and more prepared.

“Zak and the team at Arrow McLaren are tremendous partners, and we’re looking forward to finishing the job together in 2025.”

The 1100-mile epic has only been completed in full once by Tony Stewart in 2001.

Larson will join Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel, and Christian Lundgaard at McLaren in 2025 for the Month of May.