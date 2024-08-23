The New Zealand Grand Prix winner is in just his first season of racing in the United States.

It's been a sharp climb for the 18-year-old, who began racing in Formula Regional competitions only last year.

In 2023, Sceats finished fourth in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship and second in Formula Regional Japanese Championship.

This year, he returned home and finished second in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship where he won the prestigious New Zealand Grand Prix.

Sceats, who currently sits fourth in the USF Pro 2000 standings, wants to end the season on a high before making the call to graduate – a move that comes with significant cost.

“Of course, there's a long way to go before these plans become a reality, as many people know how expensive motorsport is,” said Sceats.

“This next step into Indy NXT requires a significant amount of funding.

“I'm going to continue working hard to raise the required investment behind me so that I can continue to prove myself as an exciting young Kiwi talent in American motorsport.”

The young gun has the support of the Tony Quinn Foundation and one of New Zealand's most prolific sponsors the Giltrap Group.

Sceats, the son of former production car racer Simon, is optimistic he can make the next step and be competitive.

“It's surreal to be at this point in my career where Indy NXT is on the horizon,” said Sceats.

“I'm confident in my ability that I can be a front-runner at this high level as well.

“What makes it feel surreal is the speed of the cars being 500hp and a top speed of over 330 km/h, the legacy of drivers like Scott Dixon who've competed in the championship and finally, Indy NXT being the direct feeder series into the IndyCar Series, making me one step away from achieving my life-long dream.”

Sceats has had a turbulent 2024 but is the second-best rookie this year. Among his five podium finishes is a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The teenager said he's proud to have gotten as far as he has on a shoestring budget.

“To have even got to this point where I am down seven rounds, with one more round to go is unbelievable considering I wasn't sure if it was possible to raise the funding to contest the full season,” said Sceats.

“Not only this, but to look back on how my season has gone, and see results like a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and four more podium finishes is something I'm super proud of.”

Race 1 of the USF Pro 2000 at Portland International Raceway on Saturday is scheduled for 10:25am AEST. Race 2 will start at 8:10am AEST on Sunday.