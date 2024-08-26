Hughes sealed the Indy Pro 2000 title on Saturday (AEST) at Portland International Raceway with a race to spare.

The Turn 3 Motorsport driver finished sixth in Race 17 of the season, putting the title race beyond doubt, and followed that up with second in Race 18.

“It feels amazing,” said the 22-year-old.

“I mean it hasn't fully sunk in yet. It wasn't the ideal race with the conditions, but I just had to bring it home.

“I wanted to make sure I got this done [Saturday], so I can enjoy [Sunday].

“It's all thanks to the team to Pete and Mandy (Dempsey) to everyone who's been on my car this year, to Matt, Neil and Dave, and everyone who's helped out this year.

“And, of course, my family who made it all happen. I wouldn't be here without them.

“It's tough not getting a lot of support from back home in Australia so to win this championship and have the prize money to move on to Indy NXT next year is amazing.”

After the final race of the season, Hughes wound up 40 points clear of nearest rival Nikita Johnson.

Johnson won the final race of the season, his eighth of the season.

All told, Hughes wound up with 11 podium finishes.

“It was a good race,” said Hughes of Race 18.

“I think I had the best launch, to be honest, off the start and had to send it really deep into Turn 1 to hold my position. Then basically it was just Nikita and I the whole race just nose to tail.

“It was very difficult because a lot of the corners here are mid- to high-speed corners, so following just wasn't ideal, cooking the front tyres a little bit.

“But there was sort of a bit of a rubber band between us where I'd make a bit of a mistake, he'd pull away, then I'd catch up again, and it was sort of like that the whole race.

“The last few laps I actually closed in quite a bit and made a mistake into Turn 1, braking too late on the last lap and that was it.

“I gave it everything for my last race with the Turn 3 crew. I'm so happy to have driven here this year, and I wish them the best for the future. I'm sure they'll always be part of my family.”