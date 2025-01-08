Andretti has 19 starts to his name with his debut finish of second in 2006 remaining his best result to date.

The former IndyCar full-timer stepped away from full-time competition at the end of 2020 but has contested the Indianapolis 500 every year since.

The continuation of that program in the #98 car will see the 37-year-old supported by chemical manufacturing company Mapei.

Mapei will also support the #27 Andretti Global entry of Kyle Kirkwood in 2025.

“Our partnership with Mapei over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program,” said Doug Bresnahan, chief commercial officer at Andretti Global.

“The constant of the Mapei brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s No.27 throughout the full season paired with Mapei’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s No.98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honoured to have Mapei back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

Andretti will be teammates to Kirkwood, Colton Herta, and Marcus Ericsson at Andretti Global at the Indianapolis 500. The 109th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing takes place on May 26.