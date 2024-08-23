In his rookie campaign, Hughes leads Pabst Racing's Jace Denmark in the drivers' championship by 45 points with just two races remaining.

Hughes, who has five wins to his name, has been Mr Consistent for Turn 3 Motorsport with just three finishes outside the top 10.

For the lion's share of the season, Nikita Johnson has been Hughes' biggest threat. However, the Velocity Racing Development driver was dealt two massive blows when he was disqualified from on race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and crashed at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The USF Pro 2000 title will be decided at Portland International Raceway this weekend with one race on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

“I am looking forward to getting to Portland and battling for a championship,” said Hughes.

“It's been a great year with the Turn 3 Motorsport crew, so I'm hoping to end the season on a high.

“Portland International Raceway is an interesting track with predominantly right-hand corners, so it will be important to figure out the setup quickly and stay up front. I'm ready to fight for it.”

Should Hughes win the title, he'll receive $1 million ($681,500 USD) to go towards an Indy NXT program.

Hughes is in just his third year of racing in the United States.

In 2022, he won the Formula 4 United States Championship with Jay Howard Driver Development before moving across to the team's USF2000 program. In 2023, he finished third and was the top rookie.

With a 45-point buffer, Hughes could conceivably wrap the title up after Race 1. A win pays 30 points and bonus points are awarded for pole position, most laps led, and the fastest lap of the race.

Race 1 of the USF Pro 2000 at Portland International Raceway on Saturday is scheduled for 10:25am AEST. Race 2 will start at 8:10am AEST on Sunday.