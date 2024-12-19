A new broadcast rights deal will see IndyCar move from NBC Sports to FOX Sports in 2025.

That coverage will be live and exclusive on Australian streaming service Stan Sport.

The new deal will see every IndyCar race shown on network television in the United States, which has been hailed a groundbreaking move for the series.

Featured Videos

“The unrivaled exposure FOX will bring to the IndyCar Series, including an additional hour of Indy 500 pre-race coverage, will prove to be a spectacular showcase for our drivers and teams,” Penske Entertainment Corp president and CEO Mark Miles said.

“With FOX’s tremendous partnership and support, we’re going to bring the most competitive and compelling motorsport on the planet to a growing and massive audience. We cannot wait to raise the curtain on the 2025 season with FOX.”

Under its current deal, Stan Sport has carried practice and qualifying as well as every race live and ad-free.

All but two races in 2025 will be Monday morning races for Australian viewers.

Just the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course races nd the first leg of the Iowa Speedway double-header will take place on Sunday morning.

NB: Dates and times listed below are FOX Sports’ broadcast start times converted to AEDT/AEST and are not necessarily indicative of when Stan Sports’ broadcast window will begin but should be used as a guide.

2025 IndyCar Series coverage schedule (AEDT/AEST)

March 3 – Streets of St. Petersburg – 7am AEDT

March 24 – The Thermal Club – 4am AEDT

April 14 – Streets of Long Beach – 7am AEST

May 5 – Barber Motorsports Park – 4:30am AEST

*May 11 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) – 7:30am AEST

May 26 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) – 1am AEST

June 2 – Streets of Detroit – 3:30am AEST

June 16 – Gateway – 6am AEST

June 23 – Road America – 6:30am AEST

July 7 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – 5am AEST

*July 13 – Iowa Speedway Race 1 – 8am AEST

July 14 – Iowa Speedway Race 2 – 5am AEST

July 21 – Streets of Toronto – 5am AEST

July 28 – Laguna Seca – 6am AEST

August 11 – Portland International Raceway – 6am AEST

August 25 – Milwaukee Mile – 5am AEST

September 1 – Nashville Superspeedway – 5:30am AEST

*Denotes Sunday race AEST/AEDT