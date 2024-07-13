IndyCar implemented high line practice in a bid to lay down rubber on the 7/8-mile bullring oval with hopes that will encourage passing.

However, the Team Penske pilot isn't optimistic heading into the two 250-lap races, despite the circuit being repaved.

“It's closed everyone up significantly,” said Power of the new surface, speaking with Frontstretch for Speedcafe.

“You don't have the degradation you had (before). You have a lot more grip in the corners so it's made everyone's car pretty good.

“To me, it's hard to predict how it's going to race – whether there's going to be a second lane.

“A second lane is going to make a big difference, but as per the test it was just a single lane, very difficult to pass, hard to follow.

“Qualifying will matter and pit stop sequence and strategy will matter a lot.”

Team Penske has been the dominant force at Iowa Speedway.

Of the last seven races there, Josef Newgarden has won five of them. That would have been six if not for crashing out in one of those races in 2022 from the lead.

Power has never won at Iowa Speedway but has been quick at the oval, taking the last four pole positions.

Last year, the Toowoomba-born driver claimed finished of fifth and second.

Of the final eight races remaining in the 2024 season, just two of them are non-ovals.

Team Penske has typically been strong on ovals but Power isn't hedging his bets as he tries to chase down points leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It'll be a tough fight, it always is,” said Power.

“All the ovals we race at… Milwaukee might be an interesting race with a lot of passing and lap-down cars, but everywhere else is pretty single-file.

“It's going to be about executing in the pits. Like I said, pit sequence, qualifying, but you never know what can happen in IndyCar.

“We've still got a couple of road courses as well. We'll see, all we can do is fight hard in every situation and see where we come out in the end.”

Power's teammate Scott McLaughlin paced practice with a 17.313s lap just 0.033s clear of Palou. Power was 10th and 0.283s off the quickest time.

IndyCar Series: Iowa Speedway, practice results