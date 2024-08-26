Ingram and his turbocharged triple rotary rocket were second in Race 2 of the fourth round before he won the last outing. He heads to the final round at Bathurst with a 107-point advantage over Steve Tamasi in his Chev V8-powered Holden Calibra.

The Sandown pacesetter is not out of the picture as there will be 135 points on offer, and Tamasi had the pace on the weekend to win more races after victory in Races 1 and 2. But Ingram would have to be very unlucky not to secure his first crown.

Tamasi won the first race after a thrilling dice with Thomas Randle in the family Saab/Chev which ultimately blew a tyre and hit the tyres on the outside of Turn 6.

Ingram finished second in that race ahead of Steven Lacey (IRC GT SS), Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev), Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS), Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev), Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon/Chev) and Mark Duggan (Aston Martin DB9/Chev).

Besides Randle, Ray Hislop (Ford Falcon FG), Daniel Tamasi (Nissan 300ZX) and Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8 Turbo) were non-finishers.

Peter Ingram stole an early lead in Race 2 before Tamasi was able to get by and drive away to a comfortable 7.9s victory. The race for third was far closer with Lacey able to hold out Jarvis throughout while Matt Ingram who started at the back, was immediately behind them at the flag.

Humfrey finish sixth ahead of Duggan, Tony Auddino (Falcon BF), Robinson and Antonio Molluso (Falcon FG). Hislop had another DNF when he stopped between Turns 1 and 2 which came after two big brake lockups and puncture in the first race.

Both the front row starters in the last had sketchy getaways. Tamasi had an ignition shutdown and then hit a ditch at Turn 1 which almost put him in the armco. Peter Ingram did not fare much better and was third behind Lacey and Jarvis.

Lacey led for a period before he was passed by Jarvis. Then Lacey regained the lead before Ingram overtook both for the win. Duggan came in fourth ahead of Matt Ingram, Tamasi with much of the aero gone off the car, Humfrey, Daniel Tamasi, Molluso, Auddino and Graeme Gilliland (RX7). Robinson was an early retiree and Hislop lost a wheel at Turn 3.

Peter Ingram won the round ahead of Lacey and Tamasi and Jarvis, and leads the points on 517 over Tamasi 414, Lacey 377, Taunton 359, Matt Ingram 356, Duggan 285 and Jarvis 257.