And that is for him and PremiAir Racing to be regularly contending for podiums.

Golding enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024, becoming a regular in the top 10 and enjoying highlights such as a first pole in Darwin, and first podium alongside David Russell at Sandown.

The impressive season netted him seventh in the final points, having sat as high as fifth at times.

According to Golding, that was the team hitting its primary goal for the season – showing some consistency when it comes to fighting among the top 10.

“I didn’t come into the year with any set goals, although if you’d offered me seventh at the start of the year I probably would have taken it,” Golding told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, as the year progresses your expectations change. To be sitting in fifth on multiple occasions throughout the championship was pretty cool. We didn’t end up finishing there, the guys we were battling had a strong weekend in Adelaide, and we’d seen them have a strong weekend there last year as well so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It didn’t quite go to plan for us, so it was about managing what we could.

“But to still finish in the top 10 was pretty cool. We finished P8 on Sunday [in Adelaide] starting from the rear of the grid, so to know that we’re really consistent around that fourth-to-seventh mark is definitely what we wanted to achieve this year.

“We have a good, consistent foundation to build on. Because prior to that we didn’t have the consistency, we were really all over the shop. So it was the main box ticked off, for sure.”

Building on that, says Golding, is to take the next step and be regularly competing for podiums.

“We’re battling in the next pack now, and we need to look at how we take the next step to get close to the guys that are on the podium week in, week out,” he said.

“It’s not easy, and the closer you get the harder it gets. But we’re all heading in the right direction.

“We’re still making changes internally a building as a team, and we can’t expect to get there overnight. We’ve got to keep pressing on, celebrate what we’ve achieved so far and then focus straightaway on the next step.”

Golding will be joined by Richie Stanaway in the PremiAir line-up next season.