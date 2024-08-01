Chadwick currently races in the IndyCar feeder series Indy NXT and sits fifth in the drivers' championship.

The 26-year-old will test at Barber Motorsports Park on October 1 (AEST).

In doing so, she'll become the first female Indy NXT driver since Pippa Mann in 2011 to test a top-flight IndyCar single-seater.

“I'm incredibly excited to be testing in IndyCar for the first time with Andretti Global at Barber Motorsports Park later this year,” said Chadwick.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the team for this opportunity. It is, for sure, one I am going to relish.

“The IndyCar Series remains my goal, so I cannot wait to learn as much as possible on that day at one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar.”

Chadwick claimed her first Indy NXT win this season at Road America and has been a top 10 contender since.

Even if the test goes well, a graduation to IndyCar with Andretti Global in 2025 would appear unlikely, however.

Colton Herta is the team's lead driver and a staple of the team and Kyle Kirkwood is not far behind him.

Marcus Ericsson has been solid, if unspectacular, with a season-best second on the streets of Detroit. The Swedish driver joined Andretti Global this year on a multi-year deal.

Nevertheless, team boss Michael Andretti is interested in see what Chadwick is capable of.

“It's been a pleasure watching Jamie grow as a driver in our Indy NXT program,” Andretti said.

“The work she put in during the winter after her rookie season is obvious, and we've been impressed with the progress she's made.

“The Indy NXT field is really competitive this year, and what Jamie has been able to do is a testament to the level of skill and potential she has.

“We believe in rewarding hard work and results and are excited to give her this opportunity. We're all looking forward to seeing what she can do in September.”

The IndyCar Series resumes on August 18 (AEST) at Gateway.