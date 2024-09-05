The seven-time Supercars champion is entering his third campaign alongside Broc Feeney following retirement from full-time driving at the end of 2021.

Whincup’s day-to-day duties with Triple Eight are as team principal and co-owner, and his only race outing this year was the Bathurst 12 Hour back in February.

The 41-year-old admitted to feeling “a little underdone” at the start of the team’s test at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, but ended it more than pleased.

“I feel quite good going into Sandown that I’ve done enough laps and I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” he said. “I feel like we’re in a good place.”

Whincup played a key role in setting up Feeney to take victory at Sandown last year and again looms as a major asset to Triple Eight’s endurance attack.

“It’s like a blast from the past, I feel like I’ve opened a new, full chapter,” continued Whincup of his co-driving role.

“I thought it had shut two years ago and now feels like another one has just opened.

“So, every time I jump back in the car after a while, it feels like chapter two of my racing life.

“Chapter one obviously had some good days, and I bloody enjoyed it, but this brings back awesome memories.

“I just want to continue the driving chapter as much as I can.

“Broc did a massive job at Sandown last year but man, I’m still gutted for him after Bathurst last year where the car broke, while probably in the box seat for the race win.

“So yeah, we’ll go up there and have another good go this year.”

The two endurance events will have a major bearing on Feeney’s bid for a maiden Supercars Championship title.

Patchy results in recent rounds has left the 21-year-old in third place, 198 points adrift of leader and teammate Will Brown.

“Jamie fitted in like an old glove, almost exactly back to how it was last year,” said Feeney of his co-driver. “He’s super comfy and doing a great job.

“Obviously, we were really strong at Sandown last year and I think Tasmania, we certainly had some speed, we just didn’t execute it.

“I’m happy though, I’ve got a great co-driver, we’ve got a great team, I’m sure we’re going to have a fast car, so it’s just going to be about executing that weekend as a whole.”

Whincup is a six-time winner of the Sandown endurance event and four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.