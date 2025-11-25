Brent Crews’ long-anticipated leap into a national NASCAR series is finally here — just not in the traditional way.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced that the 17-year-old standout will drive the No. 19 car in the O’Reilly Series for 2026, taking advantage of NASCAR’s new age-limit adjustment that allows 17-year-olds to compete on short tracks and road courses.

That small policy tweak is the only reason Crews can get started early.

He’ll debut at Circuit of the Americas, then wait on the sidelines for only a few weeks before returning full-time once he turns 18 at the end of March.

It’s an unusual schedule, but the industry has been expecting Crews’ arrival for a while.

He’s one of the most hyped young drivers in the pipeline, a kid who already looks polished in interviews, comfortable around big teams and, most importantly, fast everywhere he goes.

JGR hasn’t shied away from putting teenagers in big spots before, but the Crews situation is unique. Instead of a simple “rookie season,” he’ll essentially have a soft launch: one race under the new rule, a brief pause, then the green flag on the rest of the year.

Inside the garage, that’s viewed as a positive.

Teams love giving young drivers an early data point before the real grind begins, and Crews will get a chance to learn the JGR systems, work with the 19 team, and get the nerves out at COTA before jumping into the full schedule.

For Crews, it’s a dream scenario. He gets a head start without having to sit through a full year of part-time frustration.

And for JGR, it’s another investment in the next generation as they continue building one of the strongest development pipelines in the sport.

The 19 car has a new face, a new path and a new rule helping make it all work. But in the end, it’s the same story NASCAR fans have been hearing for a while: Brent Crews is coming.

And now, the countdown to March is officially on.