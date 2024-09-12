The partnership will see Coppin continue his role and oversee the delivery of the Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, which recently confirmed its 2025 calendar of six events.

Coppin will continue in the role of event manager for the remainder of the 2024 season, with this weekend’s Adelaide Hills Rally and November’s series finale, the Buckby Motors Rally Tasmania.

The new partnership structure will take effect from 2025, as all six of this year’s event organisers have recommitted their involvement.

“With next year’s calendar locked away and what’s set to be a fantastic final two rounds in 2024, I’m thrilled to be confirming my ongoing involvement with the ARC,” Coppin said.

“The growth we’ve seen the Championship over the last few years, along with positive feedback from competitors demonstrates the potential for rallying in Australia.

“It’s great to be able to give competitors and stakeholders continuity going forward, and I look forward to formalising the new joint venture with Motorsport Australia and continuing to deliver outstanding events and growth, into next year.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra was pleased to announce this proposed partnership with Innate Events Group ahead of the 2025 Championship.

“Adrian has the experience required to build on the current ARC platform with dedicated focus and oversight,” Vohra said.

“Establishing this partnership model will allow Motorsport Australia to benefit from specialist capability and experience while ensuring we can continue to grow the sport at all levels. We need to focus on the sport, and the organisation’s financial sustainability.

“Partnering with people and organisations with proven capacity is a strategic direction that will improve the sport, and Motorsport Australia’s future.

“This announcement represents a refocused approach to event management that sees experts like Adrian and Jill Coppin partner with Motorsport Australia to deliver world class motorsport events.”

Further details of the structure will be communicated in the coming months and are subject to final Motorsport Australia Board approval.