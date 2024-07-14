The Yamaha Racing Team rider aboard his Yamaha YZF-R1, had to fight his way through from third in both early, to net the two wins at the fourth round of the mi-bike ASBK presented by Motul.

In each he finished ahead of fastest qualifier Ducati V4R rider Broc Pearson. Max Stauffer (Yamaha) was third in Race 1 and championship points leader Josh Waters (Ducati) took third in Race 2.

It was Jones' second overall round win at the Warwick circuit after he last won both races there in 2015.

On the opening lap of Race 1, Stauffer grabbed the lead off Pearson who also lost out to Jones. They were followed by Waters, Cru Halliday (Yamaha), Glenn Allerton (BMW M RR), Ant West (Yamaha) and Cameron Dunker (Yamaha).

Arthur Sissis (Yamaha) who qualified sixth, was forced wide at Turn 1 and resumed last. On the second lap, Bryan Staring crashed at Turn 10, which caused considerable damage to the Yamaha and put Staring out for the rest of the day.

For nine laps Jones sat on the back of Stauffer before he took the lead out of Turn 7. Shortly after Pearson slipped under Stauffer at Turn 1. Then Waters closed on Stauffer who was feeling the effects of his accident on Saturday, but he managed to hold onto third.

Behind Waters was Dunker who progressed to seventh by Lap 7 and passed Allerton for sixth on Lap 12. On the last lap, Dunker passed Halliday to secure fifth while Sissis recovered to ninth behind West.

Race 2 started in similar fashion with Stauffer in front after he overtook Pearson at Turn 9. Jones was next in third while Allerton passed Waters at Turn 10 to be fourth.

On Lap 2 Jones passed Pearson and the three front runners put on a small gap on Waters. The latter had resumed fourth when Allerton dropped his bike at Turn 4.

Jones took the lead off Stauffer at on Lap 9. The latter began to fall away and would drop to seventh in the end. In the meantime, Pearson was not done in his bid to win his first Superbike race.

Pearson regathered the lead at Turn 1 on lap 15 and led onto the final lap. But a slight moment out of Turn 4 on the final lap, allowed Jones to retake the lead. Pearson had one last shot in the run from Turn 11 to the flag but missed out by 0.044s.

Sissis was fourth as he just edged out Dunker and Halliday while behind Stauffer, West was eighth ahead of John Lytras and Ty Lynch, both on Yamahas.

Hunter Charlett won Race 2 of bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup before Hunter Corney was the third. Jesse Stroud (Yamaha Y2F-R3) won both Race $ Road Supersport 300 races and also had a Race 3 win in ShopYamaha R3 Cup Valentino Knezovic won Race 2. Johathan Nahlous easily took out the first Michelin Supersport race before Archie McDonald edged him out in the second.