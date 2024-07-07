Eggleston Motorsport's series leader has qualified second but was fastest away when the lights went out and eventually won by 5.9005s after 29 Safety Car-free laps around the Reid Park Street Circuit.
Pole-sitter Zach Bates held off Race 1 winner Jack Perkins for second place, with Walkinshaw Andretti United rookie Campbell Logan getting home in fourth.
With Kelly Racing's Aaron Cameron finishing 12th, Allen's margin in the series standings has grown to 114 points at the halfway mark of the season.
Bates (#25 WAU ZB Commodore) and Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) lined up alongside each other while Brad Vaughan (#5 Tickford Racing S550 Mustang) was sent back to seventh on the starting grid after incurring a three-position penalty for impeding Perkins (#79 Blanchard Racing Team S550 Mustang) in qualifying.
Allen got the jump while Bates briefly dropped back to third and, when he then passed team-mate Logan (#2 ZB Commodore) at Turn 2, that made room for Perkins to follow him through.
Several cars, including Vaughan's, ended up in the Turn 3 run-off area as a result of a big concertina effect, after which Jobe Stewart (#99 Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore) was pinged with a drive-through penalty.
Allen was clear of the drama and already led by 0.96s at the end of the standing lap, after which the gap stabilised for some time.
Cameron McLeod (#92 RM Racing Cars ZB Commodore) passed Jordyn Sinni (#54 ZB Commodore) for fifth at Turn 3 on Lap 3, and then Cooper Murray (#88 ZB Commodore) went past his Eggleston team-mate for sixth at Turn 11.
Allen finally stretched his lead beyond a full second on Lap 10, albeit briefly, before Zane Morse (#11 AIM Motorsport S550 Mustang) went under Murray for sixth on Lap 13 at Turn 2.
Perkins started to apply pressure to Bates on Lap 15, with still 15 minutes to go before the time-certain finish, but Allen continued to circulate about 0.8s to 1.1s up the road.
It soon became evident that Bates was out of rear tyre grip and Allen's lead blew out to two seconds on Lap 19 as Perkins stalked Car #25.
That margin had doubled again in another six laps but still Perkins followed Bates, as Logan closed in on both of them.
Bates scuffed his left-hand mirror on the wall exiting Turn 10 on Lap 28, as Allen stretched his lead to six seconds at the start of the final lap.
It dwindled slightly in the final 2.86km due to some celebratory skids from the Dick Johnson Racing enduro driver.
Behind Bates, Perkins, and Logan was McLeod at a couple of seconds further back in fifth, then Morse, Murray, Sinni, Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang), and Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore).
Cameron (#27 S550 Mustang) finished 12th and Vaughan in 17th.
Perkins' exploits earned him the round win in what is a cameo appearance as prep for his enduro campaign with BRT.
Round 4 of the 2024 Super2 Series supports the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 13-15.
Results: Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|1
|Eggleston Motorsport/Coca-Cola
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:25.4644
|2
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:31.3649
|3
|79
|Shaw and Partners Racing
|Jack Perkins
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|40:31.8801
|4
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:33.1970
|5
|92
|RM Racing Cars with Coca-Cola
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:35.3291
|6
|11
|AIM Motorsport Australia
|Zane Morse
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|40:37.3945
|7
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:43.7283
|8
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport/Car City
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:48.5161
|9
|17
|Anderson Motorsport
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|40:52.4818
|10
|118
|Image Racing
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:56.0391
|11
|6
|AWC
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|40:56.6490
|12
|27
|Schramm Group Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|40:58.8576
|13
|20
|Gtechniq
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|40:59.6199
|14
|22
|Kelly Racing
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|41:01.8618
|15
|3
|Spitwater / MWM
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|29
|41:06.5247
|16
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|41:09.5016
|17
|5
|Dormer HVAC Racing
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|29
|41:10.6460
|18
|33
|Ascot Demolition/Cylinder Head
|Callum Walker
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|41:14.6397
|19
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|41:16.3695
|20
|19
|Brad Jones Racing
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|41:20.9835
|21
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|41:27.0525
|22
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|29
|41:36.9928
|23
|15
|AWCON / MWM
|Cody Burcher
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|28
|41:11.8849
|NC
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|8
|41:53.9612
Series points: Super2
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Kai Allen
|801
|2
|Aaron Cameron
|687
|3
|Zach Bates
|648
|4
|Max Vidau
|597
|5
|Jarrod Hughes
|522
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|504
|7
|Cameron McLeod
|486
|8
|Jobe Stewart
|462
|9
|Cameron Crick
|459
|10
|Rylan Gray
|453
|11
|Jordyn Sinni
|435
|12
|Cody Gillis
|423
|13
|Brad Vaughan
|408
|14
|Reuben Goodall
|378
|15
|Elliott Cleary
|354
|16
|Zane Morse
|315
|17
|Campbell Logan
|291
|18
|Jack Perkins
|279
|19
|Mason Kelly
|252
|20
|Jett Johnson
|249
|21
|Cooper Murray
|234
|22
|Callum Walker
|234
|23
|Matthew Chahda
|213
|24
|Ryan Gilroy
|123
|25
|James Masterton
|51
|26
|Dean Fiore
|0