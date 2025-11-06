The Busselton Kart Club will host the 2025 running of the WA titles, sponsored by Rockmaster Hydraulics, to round out the ‘big three’ AIDKA-sanctioned title events.

That follows the SA titles, held in Adelaide back in May, and the NT titles in Darwin in August.

There is a total of 223 nominations from 146 drivers for Busselton with both WA and South Australia best-represented on the list with 160 and 61 nominations each.

Included among the nominations are established speedway stars such as James Inglis, who competes in the WA Sprintcar series, and Limited Sprintcar regulars Joel Ettridge and Jason Curtis.

There are also non-competitive fields of the two entry-level classes, midgets and rookies, in action.

Racing kicks off this Friday and will run through to Finals on Sunday.

2025 Rockmasterr Hydraulics WA Dirt Kart State Titles timetable

Friday November 7

6:00 – Gates open

7:00 – Driver/pit crew registration

8:00 – Officials briefing

8:30 – Drivers briefing/opening ceremony

9:00 – Practice

Heats 1-3 commence at the conclusion of practice

Saturday November 8

6:00 – Gates open

7:00 – Driver/pit crew registration

8:00 – Officials briefing

8:30 – Drivers briefing

9:00 – Practice

Heats 1-3 commence at the conclusion of practice

Sunday November 9

6:00 – Gates open

7:45 – Officials briefing

8:30 – Heat 4

Finals start at the conclusion of pole sitter award presentations