Former NASCAR driver and outspoken commentator Kenny Wallace has stepped into a broader conversation about where NASCAR has gone wrong in recent years and offered suggestions on what it might take to restore its connection with longtime fans.

Speaking candidly on his Coffee with Kenny video series, Wallace outlined several decisions by NASCAR leadership that, in his view, weakened the sport’s bond with its core audience.

Wallace also suggested that there’s now a shift underway: one that acknowledges past mistakes and aims to rebuild trust with supporters.

Acknowledging What Didn’t Work

Wallace argues that for years, NASCAR made choices that prioritized rapid expansion and big-picture growth over what fans had traditionally loved about the sport.

He believes NASCAR leadership now recognize that some of these decisions didn’t pan out the way they had hoped, but that realization came only after the consequences were already felt throughout the racing community.

In Wallace’s telling, this moment represents a turning point. NASCAR, he says, is no longer dismissing criticism but is listening more intently to what fans are saying.

This is a sign that the organization may finally be ready to course-correct.

The Track Dilemma: Bigger Isn’t Always Better

One of Wallace’s most pointed critiques centers on where races are held.

He says that NASCAR’s focus on building large mile-and-a-half tracks diminished some of the sport’s most exciting and fan-friendly venues.

Iconic short tracks like North Wilkesboro and Rockingham—known for tight racing and exciting moments—were phased out in favor of bigger facilities that don’t always deliver the same kind of on-track drama.

According to Wallace, these changes altered the feel of race weekends and made it harder for fans to feel connected to the competition.

Pricing and Fan Access

Wallace also called out changes in how fans pay for the NASCAR experience. He noted that bundled ticket packages that require fans to buy access to a whole weekend of events rather than just Sunday’s race may have boosted revenue, but also frustrated many supporters who simply wanted to attend the main event without buying into every session.

This shift toward maximizing income, Wallace believes, strained the relationship between NASCAR and its loyal audience.

In his view, finding the right balance between financial sustainability and fan accessibility is crucial going forward.

What’s Next: Rebuilding Trust

Despite his criticisms, Wallace expressed optimism that NASCAR is trying to make things right.

He pointed to plans for a 2026 fan engagement tour designed to bring NASCAR leadership face-to-face with supporters and hear their feedback directly as a positive step toward rebuilding trust.

Wallace said that if NASCAR reaches out to him to be part of those efforts, he’d be willing to help.

For Wallace, and many fans alike, repairing the sport’s reputation starts with listening, acknowledging missteps, and engaging with the very people who have supported NASCAR for decades.