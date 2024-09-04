The winner-takes-all single-event format follows the 2023 Phillip Island and 2022 Winton events. There will be three 10-lap heat races that award points to set the grid for a 15-lap feature race which will decide the title.

The Nationals is open to all Kent-powered Formula Fords and includes Historic Group F on their native Avon specification tyres. The highest placed Historic Group F competitor will also be a prize winner.

The event will be run at the fifth round of the Queensland Circuit Racing State Championships on Morgan Park’s 3.0km K circuit. Only the three heats will count to the club and Motorsport Australia state points scores.

Organisers have stated that interstate interest is already strong from West Australia, New South Wales and Victoria with entries open later this month via the Motorsport Australia online portal.

The Nationals will offer optional Wednesday track time, then four 15min practice sessions on Friday which will be followed by a meet and greet BBQ at the circuit canteen that evening. Qualifying will be over 20min and will be split over two groups if entry numbers exceed 30. Only one set of tyres will be permitted for qualifying and all races.

“We are expecting variety to be the spice of the event,” said category manager Tim Hamilton and winner of the two previous events.

“When it comes to drivers, we have a wide cross-section of both age and experience heading to Warwick. Once a year we get to remind people that Kent-powered Formula Ford racing continued on after 2005, even though the Supercar supporting championship changed to the Duratec engine.

“The combination of no aerodynamic aids and the wide variety of challenges around the Morgan Park circuit has always produced great racing with our cars. Anglo Motorsport from NSW hold the lap record at present on a 1.21.686, so expect a hot contest trying to snatch that away from them at the same time.”

He also advises that accommodation can fill up quickly and advises to book early. There will also be camping available within the circuit from Wednesday onwards. Assistance from multiple Queensland race teams will also be available.

This year’s event will also have a social media presence with the Formula Ford 1600 crews encouraged to use #AFF1600NATS for their updates.