10-year-old Jay Kostecki has gone to Macau as the ROK International Cup Champion and converted that to the Macau Kart Grand Prix Champion.

The West Australian earned a berth in the event after winning the ROK International Cup in Italy last month and arrived in the Vegas in the East and continued his domination.

Described by Australian Vortex-ROK engine importer Michael Patrizi as ‘arguably the best kart race I’ve ever seen’ the youngster – cousin of DJR recruit, Brodie Kostecki and brother to Jake and Kurt took the title.

He was mechaniced through the event by world KZ champion, Marijn Kremers with Patrizi on hand.

It adds to his ROK wins this year after successfully moving (in Australia) from Cadet 9 to Cadet 12 at the start of this year.

VIDEO – ROK INVITATIONAL MACAU KART GRAND PRIX (non English):