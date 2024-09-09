Jay Kostecki and Sebastian Eskandari have scored their first WSK Super Cup podiums at Franciacorta in Italy as a string of Australians impressed in European karting competition over the weekend.

Kostecki – fresh from third overall in the SP Tools Australian Cadet 12 Championship – returned to WSK competition in Italy and ended up with his first podium in the Mini Under-10 category, holding on by just five one-hundredths of a second.

Eskandari was in the middle of an eight kart fight for the win in OK-N Junior, leading in the early stages, but ultimately finished the first round of the Super Cup in third position.

Several Australians were competing in the Champions of the Future event at the PF Karting facility in inclement conditions in the United Kingdom as a warmup ahead of next weekend’s World Championships at the British international track.

Having started on the front row, Victorian James Anagnostiadis was an early leader in the OK Junior category. The AMG-backed Prema Motorsport driver was among the top runners until the last lap, when he dropped to eighth position after a race long, multi-kart battle.

William Calleja didn’t make it through the Super Heats on Sunday morning and was classified as 47th.

In the OK Senior category, Lewis Francis made up eight spots for the KR factory team to finish 11th in the final.

Mika Lemasurier was in position in the Super Heat to make the Final until a collision with another competitor dropped him down the order and out of contention. He qualified the BirelART factory kart for the Super Final after passing no less than 63 karts through his heat races, having qualified 98th after a mistake in timed qualifying. He commented post race that the qualifying mistake was his and that the experience of the Champions of the Future has left him in good stead for next weekend.

Xavier Avramides was classified 81st and was unable to participate in the Super Final.

Those drivers will all take part in the World Championships next weekend at PF.