According to the KRE boss, it was a failed alternator that “blew the battery up” in Kostecki’s Camaro at Sandown and left the reigning Supercars champion stranded on the side of the back straight.

That revelation comes as part of the latest Brad Jones Racing technical video, with McNamara explaining how the vibrations from the Gen3 racers are too much for the standard Ford alternator, designed for road-going use.

That Ford part is used across the Supercars field on both the Chevrolet and Ford V8 engines.

Featured Videos

A fix involving high-temp silicone is now being used to prevent more failures.

For more on the failed alternator and fix watch the video below.