It was the second race of Round 8 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup at the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Wood led from the outset after he nailed the perfect start. Hall (for McElrea Racing) lost second to TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell before they reached the Senna Chicane.

Pro-Am driver Dean Cook didn’t move off the line with a blow clutch. He was narrowly avoided by some before he limped the car to pit exit.

Russell held second until Hall overtook him on Lap 2 from where he hounded the race leader for the rest of the race and achieved ultimate success with a dive at Turn 14.

Russell was able to maintain third while Jackson Walls held fourth until he ran wide out of Turn 7 on Lap 13 which allowed Harri Jones and David Wall (in his 250th Porsche race) to slip past at Turn 9.

Seventh place behind Walls was Glen Wood, ahead of Lockie Bloxsom, Angelo Mouzouris, Clay Osborne, Dylan O’Keeffe, Nash Morris and Maros Flack.

Fabian Coulthard was turned around at Turn 11 on the first lap. He recovered to 17th behind Caleb Sumich, Ryder Quinn and Marco Giltrap. Tom McLennan was 15th until he spun at Turn 14 on the last lap and finished 24th.

In Pro-Am, it was Adrian Flack who was the winner and 19th outright. He had a handy margin over Stephen Grove, Matt Belford, Matt Slavin and Rodney Jane.

The final race of the season is on Sunday, scheduled for 1:15pm Adelaide time.