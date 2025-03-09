After winning one of two preliminary races on Friday night, the WA local kept the party going on Saturday.

He won both his heats and the preliminary feature to score pole for the 40-lap feature that would determine the national champion for the year.

The feature was a clear two-horse race from the start with Blight and American Myles Moos clearly the class of the field.

And before long it was Blight that emerged as the faster of the two, with traffic and cautions the only real threat to a second title.

There was a significant scare on Lap 11 when Blight tagged the wall in lapped traffic, which sparked a three-car chain reaction that left Moos facing the wrong way.

Moos was able to reclaim his second place for the restart, but still had no answer to Blight’s speed.

As the race wore on Blight got as much as 10 seconds clear of Moos, only for that hard work to be undone six laps from home with a late caution.

Blight was up to the challenge, though, saving fuel during the caution itself before standing on the throttle to storm to a second Australian title.

“As soon as I crossed the line I couldn’t stop crying, I was like a little baby,” he said. “The floodgates opened. It means so much.

“We came to the races to have fun as a family and friends group and I hope that every single one of those people had fun because I sure as hell bloody did.

“Those guys drummed it into to me all week, don’t be a dummy, save as much fuel as you can. If I’d ran out of fuel they wouldn’t have let me live it down for the rest if my lifetime.

“We saved as much as we could under caution but I’m telling you, as soon as that green light came on there was no saving.

“I think there firewall is bent from the throttle. There was no saving tyres, none of that junk. I just drove the absolute shit out of it for 40 laps.”

Moos finished second while Jamie Oldfield put on a late charge to end up third ahead of Joe Chalmers.

Kodee Brown was fifth from Brad Blake, while another prelim winner in Brent Vosbergen ran third early before slipping back to seventh.