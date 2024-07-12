The New Zealander took the wheel in what, officially, was considered promotional filming under F1's regulations.

Teams have two such allowable outings during a year at which they're limited to 200km of running on Pirelli tyres specifically made for the purpose.

Lawson took the wheel of Red Bull's current-spec machine at Silverstone in wet conditions in what Christian Horner insisted was a pre-organised outing.

On Thursday, the ‘promotional' nature of the running meant he could complete a maximum of 33 full laps of the British GP venue.

While the Red Bull Racing team boss moved to play down the importance of the outing, there's no hiding the fact it comes at a crucial time for the operation.

Sergio Perez is under pressure as speculation mounts that he faces the axe should his form not improve by the summer break.

F1 next weekend heads to Hungary and, a week after that, Belgium prior to an extended break to cover the mandatory mid-season shutdown in August.

It's understood a clause in Perez's contract states that he much be within 100 points of team-mate Max Verstappen by the shutdown, else he could be replaced.

While Lawson himself is not believed to be directly in the frame to fill the Mexican's seat should that decision be made, he is a contender for a place at RB.

Daniel Ricciardo is considered a potential option with suggestions Horner has been pleased with his mid-season turnaround.

It follows that, if the Australian can continue his current run and Perez's form doesn't improve, he could be promoted to Red Bull Racing from the Dutch GP and Lawson fill the vacant role at RB – unless Perez falls into that seat.

Another reason the timing of the potential shuffle is important relates to Lawson's contract.

The Red Bull junior is in negotiations with Audi over a potential race berth next season if an option with the Austrian drinks company's umbrella isn't available.

It's believed a decision on the New Zealander's future must be made before the end of September, after which he's potentially a free agent.

The Silverstone outing therefore offered an insight into where the New Zealander stacks up against his peers, offering insight into where he might slot into its plans – if at all – in future.

Lawson will have another chance behind the wheel of an F1 car, this time a 2022-spec AlphaTauri, at Imola in the week following the Belgian Grand Prix.