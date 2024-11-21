The New Zealander heads into his ninth race weekend as an F1 driver in Vegas.

He was first thrust into the limelight in place of Daniel Ricciardo for five races midway through 2023, before stepping into his car more permanently following this year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

His baptism of fire has continued with his first experience of an off-the-cuff remark being taken out of context and reported as news.

Featured Videos

During an appearance on the Red Flags podcast, the topic of which national anthem McLaren should play was raised.

Founded by New Zealander Bruce McLaren, and maintaining a stylised Kiwi was its emblem to this day, the squad has operated as a British team throughout its history.

As such, God Save the King is played should a McLaren driver win.

Speaking on the podcast, Lawson light-heartedly suggested it should be the New Zealand anthem instead.

“It’s a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. I have no idea,” Lawson joked.

“Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team’s based in the UK. McLaren’s based in the UK, but it’s a New Zealand team.

“It’s complete bullsh*t, to be honest.

“Honestly, especially if you’re from New Zealand – because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend.”

In Las Vegas, the 22-year-old was asked again about his position on the anthem and whether he’d had any feedback from McLaren on the concept.

“I think this is stuff that I’m learning in Formula 1,” he began.

“Stuff gets taken out of context. And it’s ironic, I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast.

“It was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally.

“Obviously, I’m very proud to be from New Zealand and our motorsport history.

“Bruce McLaren is somebody who is an absolute icon in New Zealand in motorsport, so somebody I looked up to and learned a lot about when I was younger.

“So, yeah, obviously proud to be a New Zealander, but I don’t have anything to add on the national anthem.”