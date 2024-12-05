Lawson heads into Abu Dhabi amid strong speculation that he’s in pole position to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing next season.

The Mexican has been underwhelming in 2024 with team boss Christian Horner having grown tired of his continued lack of contribution.

It’s expected Perez will be released by Red Bull Racing following this weekend’s race, willingly or otherwise.

Lawson and his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda have both been linked with the seat alongside Max Verstappen next season.

With seemingly little between the pair in the eyes of Red Bull’s management, a good performance this weekend could prove crucial.

“Every race weekend you do in Formula 1 is in an evaluation session,” Lawson reasoned.

“We’re always obviously being looked at.

“Obviously my situation, I don’t have a seat locked in next year, but it’s been like that for last few races.

“Every race is important,” he added.

“People in Formula 1 have a very short memory; the last race is really what people are looking at, and we had a tough one in Qatar.”

Though a decision on Perez’s future is set to be made on Monday, it’s unlikely that will be communicated immediately.

It is however expected before the end of the year, though Lawson has no further insight into when he, or Tsunoda, will get the nod for 2025.

“I hope to know soon, obviously, personally, but you know, I trust the team to do the right thing, and I’m sure they won’t leave it too long,” he said.

Lawson is no stranger to being kept in a holding pattern after sitting on the sidelines throughout 2024. He admitted earlier this year that it was a frustrating situation.

Though now back on the grid, uncertainty surrounding his immediate future remains.

“Maybe next week it’ll be more frustrating if I don’t know,” he said when asked about the wait by Speedcafe.

“But right now, because we’re still racing… We’re at the end of another triple header, it’s been so busy that I haven’t really had time to think about my frustration about whether I’m in a seat or not.

“I’ve got so much other stuff going on with these races that that’s really where head’s at.”

Following this weekend’s event, Lawson will remain in Abu Dhabi for the post-season test.

There, he’ll continue with RB as the team’s ‘experienced’ driver, while Tsunoda will spend the day driving for Red Bull Racing.