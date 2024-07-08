Chapman was previously the Supercars reporter at Speedcafe before joining Nine's Wide World of Sports in 2022.

There he led the motorsport coverage for both WWOS and Stan as well as covering a number of other sports.

He now returns to Speedcafe as News Editor, with his role to specialise in covering key international categories such as NASCAR, IndyCar and MotoGP.

Chapman will also support Speedcafe's industry-leading Supercars coverage.

“I'm really looking forward to getting back in the pit lane with the industry-leading Speedcafe team,” said Chapman.

“Ultimately, we're all fans first and we know how important a part the media plays in the motorsport landscape.

“I want to keep our passionate followers up to speed and informed with everything behind the scenes as well as telling the stories behind the country's biggest names, stars of the future, and legends of the sport.”

Chapman's appointment comes as part of a multi-stage bolstering of Speedcafe's editorial team under the leadership of Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen.

As part of the changes, award-winning journalist Daniel Herrero will depart the role of Supercars reporter after a seven-year stint at Speedcafe.

“Firstly, I want to acknowledge Daniel's incredible efforts during his time at Speedcafe,” said van Leeuwen.

“He's been an integral part of both our Supercars coverage and our international coverage. We're all sad to see him go, but understand him wanting a new challenge and wish him the best of luck.

“At the same time, this is a hugely exciting time for Speedcafe. Having Simon join the team is fantastic. He's got runs on the board in a news sense and a passion for Kiwis and Aussies racing overseas, which is a key focus for us.

“With some other changes in the pipeline, this feels like the start of a new era for Speedcafe's content and coverage which will make it stronger than ever.”