Brundle has been named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

The 65-year-old raced in F1 from 1984 until 1996 with teams including McLaren, Benetton, Williams, and Tyrrell.

Following his retirement from F1 he moved into commentary, initially working alongside Murray Walker from 1997 at ITV.

He switched to BBC when it became the broadcast rights holder before moving to Sky Sports in 2012, where he has remained since, joining David Croft.

Alongside his career in F1 and as a broadcaster, Brundle was a successful sports car driver, winning the World Sportscar Championship in 1988.

He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1990 driving a Tom Walkinshaw-entered Jaguar XJR-12.

Last year, Brundle was named the inaugural Murray Walker Award for “outstanding excellence in broadcast journalism.”

His recognition is the only motorsport related award in this years Honours List.

Other F1 personalities to have been honoured include Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, Lewis Hamilton, Frank Williams, Patrick Head, and Ron Dennis, all of whom have received knighthoods.

There is an extensive list of other figures who’ve been awarded, including John Surtees, Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Colin Chapman, Alan Jones, Denny Hulme, Alain Prost, Murray Walker, Sid Watkins, Jenson Button, Ros Brawn, Adrian Newey, Nigel Mansell, and Tim Schenken.,